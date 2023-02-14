Tomorrow the double day of the Closing Tournament 2023 will begin and one of the matches that opens amenities on date 7 is between tigers and the Braves of Juárez.
The defender carlos salcedo He will be returning with his penultimate team where he lived moments with chiaroscuro. In this regard, the “Titan” said he was concerned about not knowing how the fans at the “Volcán” will receive him.
It was through his social networks where the defender was noted anguished by how the reception by the ‘Incomparables’ will be.
“Smells like royal lands… will he have to put up with booing tomorrow? Be serious!”he wrote on his Twitter account.
However, several users replied to the message of carlos salcedo stating that he should be calm, since they will not mess with him because he contributed his bit being a feline element.
However, he will not be the only one who returns to the University as a rival, since his other teammates Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez, jordan sierra and Alberto Acosta They also already know what it is to defend the feline shirt.
carlos salcedo He played for Tigres from 2019 to 2022, to go to MLS with Toronto. With the university students he played a total of 102 games and scored 7 goals.
