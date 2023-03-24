Less and less to go for the main event of the Miss Peru. Some of the most popular to win the crown are Luciana Fuster, Camila Escribns and Nathaly Terrones. The latter spoke on March 23 with the cameras of the “Préndete” program and was consulted about the expected beauty pageant. Likewise, the reporter did not hesitate to ask her about her relationship with the reality boy Pancho Rodríguez. “A couple has to have admiration on both sides, (I’m) happy with this relationship that I have now,” he said at the beginning.

Later, she revealed that the Chilean influencer is proud of her. “He is always pushing me, he loves the idea that I am participating in Miss Peru. For him it is one more reason to be able to help me in what I have to improve “he added. Likewise, he denied having plans to live with his partner, for the moment. “It’s too early to talk about it, we’re just going to be a month old,” she clarified.