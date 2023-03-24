As of March 27, 2023, the beneficiaries of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderlywho still receive their payment through the BBVA Bancomer card, must switch to the Wellness Bank Card to continue receiving this benefit.

Beneficiaries will be able to find information about the date, time and place to pick up their card on the official website of the Mexican government, gob.mx/bienestar, where they must select the icon of the Pension for the Well-being of Older Adults, enter their CURP and, later, your name and details about the place and date in which you must present yourself to collect the new card will appear.

While the change is being made, beneficiaries will continue to receive their pension through their current cardreported the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes.

There are more than 1,220 Well-being Modules available in the country, which are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where beneficiaries can pick up their new card.

Ariadna Montiel emphasized that banking beneficiaries will strengthen this right, by ensuring the direct delivery and without intermediaries of the pension.

To receive the new Well-being Card, beneficiaries must present their valid official identification with photograph, birth certificate, proof of address, curp and cell phone number.

With the Wellness Bank Cardthe beneficiaries will be able to collect their pension without paying commissions for balance inquiries and cash withdrawals.

If a beneficiary cannot travel to the corresponding Welfare Module, a family member can bring the required documentation and schedule a home visit.

It is important to mention that the card must be delivered personally to the beneficiaries and that they must keep their previous card, since it is a personal account and can have a balance or receive other deposits, such as the IMSS or ISSSTE pension.

This change in the payment system of the Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly seeks to improve the efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of the benefit, as well as reduce intermediation and fraud in the delivery thereof.