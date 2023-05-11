“The birth rate is an important issue that gives rise to concern due to numbers that continue to be negative and worrying”. This was stated by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, speaking at the third edition of the General States of the birth rate underway at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome.

“Numbers that give a sense of shock – underlined Gualtieri – the birth rate is the least partisan issue that exists: if there is something that unites everyone, it must be the awareness that the decline in births is the country’s great problem. birth rate, is a central challenge for our present and future: if there are fewer children, a society will be less able to look to tomorrow”.

Then referring to Rome, Gualtieri states that “we are in the middle of demographic winter in Rome. In 2008 27 thousand children were born while in 2021 we are under 18 thousand and if we look at the forecasts in 2022 there will be around 16 thousand new born”.