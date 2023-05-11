BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment launch the latest DLC pack for Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 with content from the feature film SUPER HERO. L’Hero of Justice Pack 2 indeed includes Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolobut not only: following the trailer you can find more information on the new DLC pack for the title available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Also, the company announces that Dragon Ball XenoVerse 2 And DRAGON BALL FighterZ have exceeded 10 million copies sold worldwide.

Milan, May 10, 2023 – Bandai Namco Europe is pleased to announce that DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 And DRAGON BALL FighterZtwo console games based on the popular franchise DRAGON BALL, have both exceeded 10 million copies sold worldwide. The two titles set a new sales record for DRAGON BALL games on consoles.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 is a console game released in 2016 that allows you to fight alongside Goku and his friends. The game offers a wide range of experiences to all fans of DRAGON BALLas well as boasting the most playable characters among current titles by DRAGON BALL with up to 129 characters (including paid DLC). Seven years after launch, the game has one million monthly active users, with many fans continuing to use it worldwide.

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 it will continue to be updated and improved to offer an ever deeper and more lasting experience.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a fighting game launched in 2018 that allows you to relive classic DRAGON BALL-style fights, thanks to spectacular special effects and high-quality animations. It was the fastest DRAGON BALL title to reach 10 million copies worldwide since the launch of the franchise’s first console game. It has also garnered numerous accolades, such as “Best Fighting Game” at the 2018 Game Awards. In August 2022, the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour held a series of online and offline tournaments in which players from all over the world participated.

To celebrate both games surpassing 10 million copies sold and as a thank you to fans around the world, a special strike mission and login campaign will be available in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2while in DRAGON BALL FighterZ a new challenge for ranked matches will be added, and DLC characters will be accessible for free for a limited time and in certain intervals from May 9 to June 22.

For more details on both titles, visit the official website of DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 And DRAGON BALL FighterZ or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/dragonballgames.