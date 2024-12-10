After each day, at Orgullo de Nervión, a space for casual discussion and analysis by the editors of ABC de Sevilla



12/10/2024



Updated at 11:42 a.m.





Opinion time on ABC in Seville with The Backlash +Pridespace to assess the news of the Sevilla FC in an agile and casual way with the help of the ABC sports editorial team in Seville. On this occasion, with Juan Arbide, Alberto Fernández and Candela Vázquez.

Sevilla already knows its rival in the Copa del Rey round of 32 tie. It will be the UD Almeríawhich is currently in third position in the classification. The qualifying matches will be distributed between January 3, 4 and 5.

In the final stretch of the year, Sevilla will face the matches against Celtic and the real Madrid. On matchday 16, the Sevilla team presented a good image against the Atlético de Madrid in the Metropolitan although they ended up losing in the last moments with a goal from Griezmann.

El Contragolpe +Orgullo is a podcast from the sports newsroom of ABC de Sevilla and Orgullo de Nervión. With the edition of Jaime Parejo and Inma Guisado.









All episodes of El Contragolpe +Orgullo can be heard on ABC.es and also on the main audio platforms, such as Spotify, Ivoox, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Podimo.