The flight that crashed in Brazil with 62 passengers on board has been recovered and the victims are being identified: the pilot Danilo Santos Romano was 35 years old

The images of the plane that crashed in Brazil with 62 passengers on board have shocked the web. Investigators are analyzing the aircraft’s black box to understand the dynamics of what happened and identify the victims. The first bodies whose names are known are those of the pilot and his co-pilot.

Danilo Santos Romano is the name of the pilot of the plane that crashed in Brazil

The flight, operated by the company Voepass Air Lines, had taken off from the state of Paraná shortly before noon local time and was headed to Guarulhos, one of the main airports in the state of São Paulo. However, at 1:22 p.m., shortly before the crash, the last communication between the crew and the control tower occurred. Amateur videos circulating on social media show the plane in flight, which suddenly begins to spiral downward before impacting the ground.

Currently, one of the most widely accepted hypotheses by experts is related to weather conditions. Although no anomalies or adverse weather conditions were reported from the cabin, the formation of ice on the wings of the plane could have played a crucial role. The icein fact, is known to be able to alter the weight of the aircraft and its aerodynamics, compromising its ability to fly. According to the air monitoring service Flightradar24, The plane was traveling at an altitude of about 5,200 meters when it suddenly lost altitude, descending 80 meters in a few seconds. After a brief attempt to climb back up, the aircraft finally crashed.

The last 60 seconds of the flight, the transponder of flight #2Z2283 was transmitting a vertical speed between -8,000 and -24,000 feet per minute. pic.twitter.com/imJISi4R81 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 9, 2024

While forensic experts are proceeding with the identification of the victims’ remains, the first official confirmations concern the pilot Danilo Santos Romano35 years old, and the co-pilot Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva. Romano, who had over ten years of experience, had been working with Voepass Linhas Aéreas since last year. The bodies of the victims, transferred to a morgue in São Paulo, will receive a final farewell from the arriving relatives.

The identification process is complicated not only by the magnitude of the impact, but also by the fire that broke out immediately after the crash. The relatives, who have arrived in the capital, are living hours of anguish as they await definitive news about their loved ones.

Voepass Linhas Aéreas states that the plane had undergone regular maintenance, including a check the day before the accident. In addition, the anti-icing system, essential to prevent similar accidents, was fully operational.

For now, the entire nation is waiting with bated breath for the results of the black box analysis, which could shed light on what really happened in those fateful minutes.

