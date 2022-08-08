Scott Dixon surpasses Mario Andretti in terms of stage victories in Indycar: starting from 14th position, the Ganassi team rider took advantage of a completely crazy race to snatch an unexpected success on the eve that brings him just six points in the standings from the leader Will Power, eleventh all ‘I arrive.

To describe how crazy the race was in Nashville it is enough to describe what happened to Colton Herta. The driver Andretti after a few laps was sent to the wall by Dalton Kellet breaking the front wing, but despite the pit stop to replace it he finished in fifth position. The race started with a significant delay due to the storm that hit the Music City, rain that made the track green and slippery, a factor that raised to the nth degree the already high probability of witnessing contacts and accidents.

So there were ten cars that did not see the checkered flag because they were involved in contacts. Among these that of Pato O’Ward, innocent and buffered by Graham Rahal on lap 26. The last ‘bang’ was that of Romain Grosjean five laps to go. The former F1 driver was pushed to the wall by Josef Newgarden, who dived inside on the occasion of the restart, passing three cars, but using Grosjean as a side. In this uproar Scott Dixon preceded Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou on the finish line, very good at always remaining in the top positions after starting from pole position and from the second row. The pilot managed by Monaco Increase Management in particular also had to deal with a damaged wing managing to bring home a precious place of honor.

In championship Will Power remains in the lead with 450 points, but Scott Dixon pushes him to 444. Marcus Ericsson is third at -12, with Josef Newgarden fourth at 428. Alex Palou is also in contention for the title defense, fifth at 417. More far away, but still not out of the game Scott McLaughlis (392) and Pato O’Ward (391).

Indycar 2022 Nashville order of arrival

1. (14) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80 laps

2. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80

3. (4) Alex Palou, Honda, 80

4. (17) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 80

5. (23) Colton Herta, Honda, 80

6. (6) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80

7. (15) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 80

8. (3) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 80

9. (13) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 80

10. (11) Jack Harvey, Honda, 80

11. (8) Will Power, Chevrolet, 80

12. (10) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 79

13. (26) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 79

14. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 76 (technical problem)

15. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 76

16. (2) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 75 (accident)

17. (22) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 74

18. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 72 (accident)

19. (16) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 63 (accident)

20. (7) David Malukas, Honda, 63 (accident)

21. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 32 (accident)

22. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 32 (accident)

23. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 29 (accident)

24. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 25 (accident)

25. (12) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 25 (accident)

26. (21) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 25 (accident)