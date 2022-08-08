To make healthier and more informed choices, you need to know how to read and understand nutritional labels

In particular what is a label? Article 1 of the European Regulation on labeling 1169/2011 mentions: "Any commercial or trademark, sign, image or other graphic representation written, printed, stamped, branded, embossed or imprinted on the packaging or container a food or accompanying such packaging or container ". That is to say any information present on the packaging of a product allows consumers to know the nutritional characteristics of the food they are about to buy. Often, however, this information is interpreted in the wrong way: there are those who limit themselves to choosing on the basis of calories of the product and who is distracted by the claims on the label. Let's see together some rules for carefully selecting the foods to put in the shopping cart, focusing on the list of ingredients and the nutritional table.

ingredients list – The ingredient list is the list of all substances used in the production of a product, in descending order of weight, from the most present to the least present in the product. The possible presence of allergens it must be highlighted with a different font than the other ingredients in size, style or color, so as to allow you to quickly visualize their presence. The main allergens are cereals containing gluten, shellfish and fish, eggs, peanuts, soy, milk, celery.

On the other hand, when the presence of a particular ingredient is emphasized on the packaging of a product, for example "piadina with extra virgin olive oil", the percentage quantity of the highlighted ingredientin this case the extra virgin olive oil, while in the case of the presence of "Vegetable oils / fats" the specific origin must be indicated (eg palm, coconut, hydrogenated fats, etc.). Beware of added sugars: cane sugar, honey, glucose syrup, grape or apple juice, malt are all substitutes for white sugar and do not indicate that the product is better from a nutritional point of view, it is always sugar.

General tip: focus on the first ingredients on the list, which are the most present in the product, and avoid purchasing products that include sugars, fats, salt and non-wholemeal flours among the first ingredients.

nutritional table – The nutritional table reports information on the calorie and nutritional content of the food. Some indications are mandatory: this is the case of energy value, fats, saturated fatty acids, carbohydrates, sugars, proteins and salt, always referred to 100 g / 100 ml of the food. The nutritional declaration can also be integrated with the indication on monounsaturated fatty acids, polyunsaturated fatty acids, polyols, starch, fiber and in many cases the values ​​are also referred to the single portion.

It is useless to dwell too much on calories of a single product, it is not always a useful parameter to understand the nutritional quality of a food: it makes more sense to compare one food with another of the same category and understand which nutrients the calories come from. For example, if we compare two types of biscuits, the values ​​per 100 g must be compared, paying particular attention to the sugar, saturated fat and fiber content. In the end watch out for ready-to-use foods! For the choice of foods such as crackers or veggie burgers, it is better to evaluate the content of saturated fat, salt and fiber.