NASA issues an alert! a huge asteroid 160 meters in diameter approaches rapidly to our planet and is expected to pass close to the Land this Wednesday.

Compared to the length of ten buses placed side by side, this huge asteroid has been identified as 2013 WV44 by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Traveling at an astonishing speed of 11.8 kilometers per second, which is equivalent to 34 times the speed of sound, this space rock has captured the attention of many.

However, despite its imposing size, there is no reason to fear. Asteroid 2013 WV44 will be at a safe distance of 7.5 million kilometers from Earth.

Although it is classified as a near object to our planet, it definitely does not pose any danger. Renowned Japanese astronomer Atsuo Asami explained that while 2013 WV44 is “relatively large,” it is not considered a potentially dangerous asteroid.

But what causes an asteroid to be classified as potentially dangerous, and why does 2013 WV44 not meet this criteria according to NASA?

An asteroid is considered potentially dangerous if it is at a distance of 0.05 astronomical units from Earth and has a diameter greater than 140 meters.

Fortunately, the asteroid that will visit us this week, although large, is not within the distance established as dangerous for our planet.

NASA explains that Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are comets and asteroids that have been influenced by the gravitational pull of nearby planets, allowing them to enter our planet’s neighborhood.

Rocky asteroids, like 2013 WV44, form in the inner Solar System, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.

These celestial bodies are of great scientific interest, since they are relatively intact remains of the process of formation of the Solar System approximately 4,600 million years ago, highlighting their importance according to the North American aerospace agency.

In short, there is no need to worry. Asteroid 2013 WV44, though impressive in size, will pass at a safe distance from Earth. NASA’s warning allows us to appreciate the wonder of the cosmos without fear.