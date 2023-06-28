“Vaccines must be seen today as an integral part of the cure and if they are an integral part of the cure they must become an integral part of the system. And if they are to become an integral part of the system they must be, in the case of oncology, probably together with the oncological networks. I stress, however, that it is also important to outline operational paths: patients tell us that they prefer to be vaccinated at the facility that treats them and that is the bet we have to win, because if vaccination is part of the treatment path , that’s probably where we should do it.” Thus Davide Petruzzelli, councilor of the Federation of voluntary associations in oncology (Favo) and president of ‘Aladdin’s lamp Ets’, today in Rome, on the sidelines of the conference “Frames – Focusing on Herpes Zoster. New prevention perspectives in cancer patients”, promoted by Gsk.

“We, as an association – adds Petruzzelli – are bearers of what I always define as ‘secular science’, therefore of those who have gone through the problem, are here today to tell about it, and try to give their own contribution. It is something important and decisive, because through the experience of those who have been through it and have faced it – he observes – we can offer help in designing paths that are not only recommendations but are also operational paths, in the practical, on how to actually go and get vaccinated”.

In terms of protection from Herpes Zoster for oncological patients, “I’m talking about quality of life and therefore – asks Petruzzelli – why not prevent what is preventable through a vaccine that has an excellent safety profile, very little toxicity and which allows us to avoid one of the many problems that arise during the oncological process? Today – remember – we have many vaccines to help patients maintain the quality of life and, on this, we must work. You need to be informed, aware, have paths – both organizational and recommendations – and in the end all this wealth of information must be told in a way that is understandable for people. We too who do communication must believe it – he concludes – because it becomes a determining part for the success of this operation ”.