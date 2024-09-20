It will be available on iOS via App Store and on Android via Google Play starting Wednesday, September 25th at a price of 11.99 euros. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer that gives us a first taste of the mobile version of CyberConnect2’s fighting game, which you can view via the player below.

Bandai Namco today announced the iOS and Android versions Of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm a re-release of the 2008 game made specifically for smartphone devices and to be played on the go.

Mobile version features, new functions but no online multiplayer

According to the first official details, the mobile versions of Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm feature a new control configuration designed specifically for touchscreens that allows for easy use of ninjutsu and ultimate abilities with a simple touch.

In addition, a series of features have been introduced which we list below:

New auto-save feature

New control mode selection for battle (random / manual)

New battle assist feature (casual players only)

Improved controls for battle and free movement

New retry feature for missions

Improved minigame UI

Improved tutorial

Unfortunately, unlike the PC and console versions, the mobile ones They will not support online multiplayer. On the other hand, it is specified that a constant internet connection is not necessary to play, which is only necessary for downloading and backing up data.