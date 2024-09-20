For some time now Netflix has been releasing series on its platform that have some relation to the world of gaming, and that has been seen with Castlevania, The Witcher, Dragon’s Dogma and up to Tomb Raider, and with the success they have had, they were not going to refuse to add more adaptations. That is the case of a very beloved saga of Capcom, Devil May Cry, which will have a new anime after the one that was released in the form of OVA’s when the franchise was in full swing for PlayStation 2.

During the Geeked Week There were many eye-catching announcements, such as more information about the second season of Merlina and Avataras well as confirmed actors for the new live action characters of One Piecewhich includes the first look behind the scenes Chopper. In addition, the first trailer for this anime related to the adventures of Dantewho is widely considered one of the most charismatic characters in the industry.

You can see it here:

This is what the saga is about:

Devil May Cry is an action-adventure video game franchise developed by Capcom. First released in 2001, the series centers on Dante, a demon hunter with supernatural abilities, who battles demonic forces to protect the human world. The games combine fast-paced, stylized combat with a combo system that encourages players to perform spectacular and complex moves to defeat their enemies.

The universe is filled with demonic creatures, characters with supernatural powers, and plots revolving around the battle between good and evil. The series is known for its visual style, charismatic characters, and intense music, and has been acclaimed for both its challenging gameplay and thrilling action sequences. With multiple installments, spin-offs, and adaptations in other media.

Something worth mentioning is that this show will not arrive this year, but until April 2025. This is exclusive to the platform of Netflix.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It’s cool that the series is expanding to more horizons, but many of us would like more games, since the last one came out five years ago.