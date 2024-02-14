Do you want to enjoy a new screen with cutting-edge technology at irresistible prices? Sanborns invites you to take advantage of incredible discounts, exceeding 50% in one varied selection of screens from recognized brands such as LG, Samsung, Hisense and TCL.

In addition, to make this offer even more attractive, Sanborns offers free shipping on all your purchases, so with its promotions and without worrying about an extra expense when ordering online, The department store offers a wide variety of Smart TVs for all needs.

TCL 75-Inch 4K UHD Roku TV 75s453 Screen

⦿ Price: $13,495

This 75-inch display offers a stunning 4K UHD image. With dual-band WiFi, HDR10 for exceptional contrast, Dolby Digital sound system, and compatibility with popular voice assistants, this TCL display offers endless entertainment.

Specifications:

⦿ Packaging Height71

⦿ Packaging Width: 123

⦿ Packaging Depth: 7

⦿ HDMI output: yes

⦿ Ethernet: True

⦿ Screen Size: 5.5

⦿ Frame Rate: 60Hz

⦿ Technology: 4K

⦿ TV Resolution: 3840 x 2160

⦿ Screen Type: UHD (4K)

Sanborns Revolving Credit

⦿ 10% additional discount Revolving Credit

Interest-free months Sanborns

⦿ 9 months interest-free with TC Sanborns

Best Sanborns credit plan

⦿ 6 fixed monthly payments of 2714.71

⦿ 13 fixed monthly payments of 1493.83

⦿ 18 fixed monthly payments of 1214.27

⦿ 24 fixed monthly payments of 1041.23

LG UHD TV AI ThinQ Screen 60 Inch 4K SMART TV

⦿ Price: $9,995

Equipped with the a5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, it offers automatic image and sound optimization for a spectacular visual experience

From games to movies, this LG display takes home entertainment to a new level.

Samsung screen 65 inches 4K UN65CU8000FX

⦿ Price: $11,195

⦿ Dynamic Crystal Color offers realistic variations so you can see every subtlety. Feel each color tone as intended.

⦿ The powerful processor ensures up to 4K resolution for the content you love.

⦿ Choose your favorite voice assistant Bixby, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Hisense 55 inch 4K Android TV 55A6H screen

⦿ Price: $7,995

The 55-inch Hisense UHD 4K 55A6H offers you a complete experience with its Google TV operating system, DTS Virtual X for immersive sound, and technologies such as Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode for exceptional image quality.

Specifications:

⦿ Packaging Height: 71

⦿ Packaging Width: 123

⦿ Packaging Depth: 7

⦿ Wi Fi: yes

⦿ HDMI output: yes

⦿ Screen Size: 5.5

⦿ Frame Rate: 60Hz

⦿ Technology: 4K

⦿ TV Resolution: 3840 x 2160

