FLORENCE (Reuters) – Napoli trailed behind on the scorecards, but recovered and claimed a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Italian league this Sunday, guaranteeing themselves the only team still 100% in Europe’s top five leagues.

Napoli started slowly and ended up punished at 28, when Lucas Martinez Quarta took advantage of the free time to score and give Fiorentina the well-deserved advantage on the scoreboard.

The opening goal served as a wake-up call for Napoli, and Hirving Lozano equalized 10 minutes later, taking advantage of a rebound by Fiorentina goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski, who had saved Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty kick.

Victor Osimhen almost put Napoli ahead before the break with a spectacular shot. But the visitors didn’t have to wait much longer to complete the comeback, with Amir Rrahmani scoring after 5 minutes of the final stage.

Napoli had more chances to make the victory more comfortable, but guaranteed the result to reach their seventh victory in seven games and remain at the top of the table, four points ahead of Inter Milan, second in the lead.

Fiorentina remain in fifth place after their third defeat of the season.

(Reporting by Peter Hall)

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

