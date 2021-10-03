The team of coach Jindřich Trpišovskýde had started competition in their own country with seven wins and one draw. Slavia Prague was therefore in the Fortuna Liga, the Czech premier division, 54 matches without defeat (41 victories and 13 draws), currently the longest-running series at the highest level in the world.
So that series came to an end tonight. For the first time in five years, the derby against Sparta Prague was lost. Lukas Haraslin scored the winning goal for Sparta Prague in the 42nd minute, one minute after Slavia’s Aiham Hanz Ousou was sent off. Sparta Prague already entered the city derby with confidence, as the Scottish champions Rangers were defeated 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday evening.
FC Viktoria Plzeň now leads the Czech league with 27 points after ten matches. Sparta Prague follows with 23 points from ten games. Slavia Prague is third with 22 points after nine games.
In group E of the Conference League, Feyenoord leads the way with four points after two matches, one point above Slavia Prague and 1. FC Union Berlin. The club from the German capital, where Sheraldo Becker plays, is the opponent of Feyenoord on October 21 (in Rotterdam) and November 4 (in Berlin). Arne Slot’s team will visit Slavia Prague on Thursday 25 November and will close the group stage at home against Maccabi Haifa on 9 December.
