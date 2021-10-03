The team of coach Jindřich Trpišovskýde had started competition in their own country with seven wins and one draw. Slavia Prague was therefore in the Fortuna Liga, the Czech premier division, 54 matches without defeat (41 victories and 13 draws), currently the longest-running series at the highest level in the world.

So that series came to an end tonight. For the first time in five years, the derby against Sparta Prague was lost. Lukas Haraslin scored the winning goal for Sparta Prague in the 42nd minute, one minute after Slavia’s Aiham Hanz Ousou was sent off. Sparta Prague already entered the city derby with confidence, as the Scottish champions Rangers were defeated 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday evening.