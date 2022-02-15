The Azzurri return to challenge the Blaugrana after the previous one two years ago: they can count on a more solid game project with Spalletti and on a squad enriched by Anguissa and Osimhen

There are those who would be ready to swear that behind every great feat in the recent history of Napoli there is always the hand of Diego Armando Maradona, of Dios. A feeling that, more than a year after his death, is perceived in an even more mystical way. The upcoming challenge against Barcelona is another reason to address him a thought, almost a prayer, as when he was on the pitch he was asked to lead the team valiantly against every opponent. Ferlaino bought him from the Catalans in 1984 and his years in blue remain the most glorious period in the history of the club: two league titles, an Italian Cup, a Super Cup and a Uefa Cup. Successes, some, never repeated, which in some way it is as if they justified their adoration. See also Inter, Vidal robbed during the derby. But his Ferrari 448 Spider is safe

The previous – To beat Barça, however, will need something more than idols and blessings. Despite the transition phase, Xavi’s team has significant potential and it would be a mistake to rely solely on the difficulties encountered this year in evaluating opponents. Also because the last time, two years ago, it didn’t go so well. Napoli, then coached by Gattuso, offered a convincing performance a few days before Italy locked itself up due to the onset of the pandemic. Mertens was given the usual task of giving a sweet illusion: he had scored at Real Madrid in 2017, he repeated himself with the Blaugrana three years later. Griezmann’s equalizer and the return to play at Camp Nou had already clearly tipped the scales, being on the pitch five months later certainly didn’t help and Barcelona won 3-1. Compared to the previous one, the Azzurri are a better team. They can count on grafts that have increased the quality of the collective, such as Anguissa and Osimhen, and on a more concrete and effective game idea brought by Spalletti. On the other hand, the Spaniards no longer have Messi and this is enough to change their face, to inspire less fear. See also The combined historic eleven of Inter and Milan

Probable formation – Napoli will have several absences on Thursday. The unavailable Lozano was joined by Lobotka and Politano struggling with muscle problems. Tuanzebe, on the other hand, continues to train separately and it is difficult for him to be part of the match. The real big doubt concerns the goalkeeper. So far Ospina has been the man of the championship, while Meret has been the man of the cups. But now it’s serious, every detail has a different weight. It remains to be understood, therefore, whether Spalletti will follow up on the club’s intentions, that is, to bet on the player of the future, or whether he will rely on the guarantees that the Colombian is offering with a certain continuity. For the rest, the choices are rather obligatory: the defense is confirmed en bloc, Anguissa will return in midfield from the first minute. Forward Elmas will go to position himself on the right, with Zielinski and Insigne completing the trident behind Osimhen. See also Messi seems to be unmotivated in Paris

