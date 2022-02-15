Cars and trucks cross a bumpy area on the La Aljorra highway, with the Sabic factory in the background. / antonio gil / agm

The president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, reiterated on Tuesday his commitment to act “in the short term” on the roads in the western area of ​​Cartagena that are owned by the Autonomous Community. He said it during a visit to the Levante Sur agricultural cooperative and Jimbo Fresh, and two days after the residents of Perín, Tallante, Galifa and other towns demonstrated for the state of half a dozen roads.

The head of the regional Executive reiterated that the improvements “are planned, on the 2022 agenda” and that “the due responses will be given during this exercise.” Sources from the Presidency referred to the specific forecast provided by the Ministry of Public Works, directed by José Ramón Díez de Revenga.

The regional president also reiterated the same message regarding the road that leads to the Sabic factory, in La Aljorra, where the workers demonstrated several times. “We are perfectly aware of the claims of all the neighbors and of all the roads that are the responsibility of the Autonomous Community,” he said. And he added that “now, even more so”, they will act “with much more forcefulness, since the new general director of Highways, María Casajús [hasta hace solo unos días edil de Infraestructuras en el Ayuntamiento de Cartagena] knows perfectly these demands».

In educational matters, when asked by LA VERDAD, López Miras maintained that the regional government’s commitment is to expand educational centers in the municipality, such as Molinos Marfagones, El Bohío and Bastarreche. “We’re going to work with parents to produce those expansions as soon as possible,” she said. In the Presidency, they referred to what the Ministry of Education, directed by Mabel Campuzano, specified.

The regional president made these statements during his visit to the Levante Sur and Jimbro Fresh agricultural cooperative, located in the Cartagena deputation of La Puebla. He was accompanied at all times by the directors of this firm, including the manager of Jimbo Fresh and president of the municipal futsal team, Jimbee Cartagena: Miguel Ángel Jiménez Bosque. López Miras highlighted the cooperative’s role in “providing food to households in Spain and Europe”, and the fact that the cooperative employs “more than two thousand families”.