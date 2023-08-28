Almost everyone: who is he angry with?

“You understand enough about football and I don’t have to name names, that’s it.”

What did Maxime Lopez say to the referee? Did he talk to him?

“I haven’t talked to him. Surely he said something to the referee because he didn’t commit any fouls and therefore…”.

Is your Sassuolo with a trocar or like tonight?

“Matheus had to help the midfield in the defensive phase and then move between the lines to have two midfielders and him between the lines. It depends on the balance we can find. In my first year we played with 4 forwards and we were more effective up front. Now perhaps with a midfielder we find more balance and starting with a player who doesn’t start between the lines and then goes between the lines we become more effective. I am convinced that in the second half we would have done even more, because we had grown up. We had to let them run when we had the ball, we were succeeding in the second half. Then another game was created in the match where the boys did their best and also did well”.

Is there some nervousness and some situation that will fade with the end of the market?

The open market doesn’t help, especially for a club like ours. But the only way to have ambitions is not to stop, you always need to do and do. We knew it would be a difficult start, we are recovering players and the new ones have also played. Nobody likes starting with two knockouts, but that’s not the problem on the second day. Anyone who does not want to be part of this group can step aside”.

What should we expect from the Sassuolo championship? Will it be a more suffering championship?

“A championship that is more difficult in some respects. This club and I believe in enhancing the players through play and this is what we will do. The results give you more awareness but we have changed a lot. If these are the performances, some defeats are welcome, not “There’s a problem, the results will come. This will be a more difficult season than the previous one, but we will be able to obtain the same and more satisfaction if we manage to grow quickly.”

