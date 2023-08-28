Vasilevsky, Shesterkin and Sorokin topped the ranking of the best goalkeepers in the NHL

Russian players took the first three places in the ranking of the best goalkeepers of the National Hockey League (NHL) according to the NHL Network. This is reported on site organizations.

New York Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin is in third place, while New York Rangers representative Igor Shesterkin is second. Andrey Vasilevsky, defending the gates of the Tampa Bay Lightning, topped the rating. He has held the top spot for five years.

In September 2022, Russian goalkeepers also entered the top 10 of the ranking. Vasilevsky and Shesterkin took first and second place, Sorokin was in fifth.

Sorokin has been defending the colors of the Islanders since the 2020/21 season. Shesterkin has been playing for the New York team since 2019. Vasilevsky has been playing for Tampa since 2014.