Victor Osimhen’s agent has arrived in Castel di Sangro. And the Napoli fans are already in turmoil. The last act to arrive at the renewal will probably start tonight. Signing the new contract could put an end to one of the summer 2023 catchphrases. Napoli has chosen to lock down Victor Osimhen (at least for another year) and the Nigerian wants to keep making the Azzurri fans dream. With goals and devastating rides. Aurelio De Laurentiis was clear right from the start: “Osimhen remains, at least that someone doesn’t want to put a couple hundred on the table…”. This is millions of euros, a figure that no club has ever even remotely approached since last season ended.

do not touch

—

And yet, PSG and Manchester United have tried: they have probed the player, they have tried to understand with Napoli what the price could be to let his striker go. Negative answer: Victor doesn’t touch himself without more than indecent offers. On the contrary, De Laurentiis has doubled his commitment, starting to work with Osimhen’s agent already in Dimaro’s previous retirement, for a two-year renewal with an increase in salary (7 million bonuses included) well above the ceiling foreseen for the Azzurri’s salaries . It remains to establish the value of the release clause to get to the signing: Napoli would like it for at least 140-150 million (starting from the summer of 2024), the player’s entourage for a maximum of 110. Last obstacle to fix, before the new toast .