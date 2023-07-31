The conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo, winner of the legislative elections in Spain but without sufficient support to form a government, asked Pedro Sánchez for an urgent meeting this Sunday to address theto political uncertainty, but the outgoing prime minister postponed any meeting until after August 17.

“I have just sent a letter to the PSOE (Socialist Party) candidate” Pedro Sánchez “urging him to meet this week,” Feijóo said on the social network Twitter, renamed X. Sánchez responded, in a letter released by his party, that he will be “delighted” to meet with him and with the representatives of the other parties, but once the new Parliament has been constituted, on August 17.

Feijóo, leader of the Popular Party (PP, conservatives), said that he was making the request “once the count” of the votes was finished “and as the winner of the last elections” on July 23.

The recount of the votes of Spaniards living abroad, which ended on Saturday, he took a deputy from the socialists and gave it to the PP, and although the former are still favorites to form a government, they now have it much more difficult.

After the recount, the PP went from 136 to 137 deputies and the Socialists from 122 to 121, both far from the 176 seats that would give them an absolute majority in Congress.

With the support that each one could receive, the balance of forces between the two ideological blocks was equalized: 171 deputies for the left and 171 for the right.

This means that now Sánchez needs the support of the seven deputies from the Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) party of Carles Puigdemont, the pro-independence leader who has taken refuge in Belgium since the failure of the 2017 pro-independence attempt, to be elected by a simple majority in a second investiture vote.

Puigdemont, who in June went so far as to say that Sánchez would not repeat power “with the votes of Junts”, on Saturday made his votes for the socialist leader conditional on negotiating a resolution of the “conflict like the one that exists between Catalonia and Spain”.

If neither of the two blocks achieves a majority to form a government, the country will be forced to repeat elections, probably at the end of the year, as happened in 2016 and 2019.

“Spain does not deserve an ungovernable situation and we cannot afford a blockade at such a relevant moment for our economy and our institutions, in the midst of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the European Union,” Feijóo said in his message on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Board refused this Sunday to review the votes cast by Spaniards abroad, as requested by the Socialists who sought to recover the lost seat, alleging that there is no sign of “possible irregularities”, in a resolution released by the PP on Twitter

AFP