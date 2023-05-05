One dead and more than 200 injured: this is the tragic balance of the Scudetto party in the streets of Naples: the victim was called Vincenzo Costanzo

Night of celebration in Naples for the victory of the third championship of the football team of the Neapolitan city. But also a night of pain, because during the celebrations, a 26-year-old boy lost his life. His name was Vincent Costanzowas from the Ponticelli district and was a face and name already known to the police.

Just before 11.00 pm yesterday evening, Thursday 4 May 2023, the moment awaited for 33 years by the Neapolitans and fans of the Naples Football it’s finally here.

The blue team, drawing 1 to 1 at Udinese and literally dominating the Serie A championship right from the start, in fact achieved the arithmetic certainty of winning the Scudetto. It is the third in its history, after the two won in 1987 and 1990 by Napoli of Ferlaino and Diego Armando Maradona.

At the triple whistle of the referee designated to direct the matches at the Friuli di stadium Udinefirst the green playing field and then the squares of all the Italian cities were filled with fans literally ecstatic for this prestigious goal.

In the joy, however, there was unfortunately also room for the ache. Yes, because during the celebrations in the streets and squares of the capital of Campania, About 200 people were injured and one even lost his life.

Who was Vincenzo Costanzo

The victim, who as mentioned was only 26 years old, was called Vincenzo Costanzo. He was originally from the neighborhood jumpers and died of gunshot wounds sustained during the festivities.

The dynamics of the shooting, in which other people were also injured, is still being examined by the investigators. The facts would have occurred between Piazza Carlo III and Piazza Volturno.

Ambulances rescued the boy who was already in critical condition. They rushed him to the Cardarelli hospital in Naples, where, however, he died shortly after.

The hospital immediately arrived family members they friends di Vincenzo, who heard the news of his death vandalized structure.

It is not excluded, at the moment, that Costanzo may have been the victim of a Camorra raid. Members of an enemy clan would take advantage of the chaos of the shield party to carry out the raid.

Costanzo, according to what was reported by some local media, was part of the D’Amico clan. His was also injured in the shooting fiancéebut it would not be life threatening.