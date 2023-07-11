Iceland | A volcano erupts in Iceland

The volcano erupts about 30 kilometers from Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

in Iceland The Litla-Hrút volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula began to erupt on Monday evening. They talk about it, among other things Iceland Monitor publicationthe Icelandic public broadcaster Ríkisútvarpið and news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The country’s Meteorological Institute has confirmed the matter.

The distance from Tulivuori to the country’s capital, Reykjavík, is about 30 kilometers as the crow flies. The smoke is said to be drifting northwest.

The volcanic eruption was expected and had been showing signs of itself for the past few days. From Thursday to Friday of last week, around 2,200 earthquakes were registered around Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland.

in Iceland has prepared for the eruption of the volcano, for example by closing roads. The volcano is located on the same peninsula as Keflavík International Airport, but so far the volcanic eruption has not caused any harm to air traffic.

The eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in 2010 stopped around 100,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders to evacuate their homes. The eruption of Litla-Hrút is not believed to cause a similar situation.

“This is not a volcanic eruption that spreads ash, but only lava is created from the eruption”, Matthew Roberts The Meteorological Institute of Iceland told Reuters.