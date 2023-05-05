William and Kate, the British Prince and Princess of Wales waved and joked with crowds already camped out on the Mall in London on the eve of King Charles’s coronation. Kate told royal fans that the couple’s children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were “excited” and “a little nervous” but “can’t wait”. Catherine also told a reporter that King Charles was “looking forward to it”. “It’s a really great moment, also a celebration,” she added. Across the street King Charles was also taking his walk, talking to people leaning over the security barriers.



