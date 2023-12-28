Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:46



Nani Navarro takes office as a PSOE councilor in the Alhama City Council during an ordinary plenary session. She replaces former mayor Mariola Guevara in the main opposition party, who recently resigned to take office as the new Government delegate in the Region.

In this same session, the appointment of the municipal mayors democratically elected in the recent electoral process on December 4 also took place and they are Benito Carrasco Carrasco, municipal mayor of La Costera; Francisco Robles García, mayor of Las Cañadas; Ana López Cava, municipal mayor of El Berro; Paul John Stratford, mayor of Gebas; and María Isabel Bernal Peñalver, municipal mayor of El Cañarico.