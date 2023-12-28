Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:47



The plenary hall of the Abanilla City Council was the place chosen to announce an extraordinary event that goes beyond the simple promotion of sports and youth in the municipality. And tomorrow, Saturday, December 30, at 11 a.m., a San Silvestre Solidarity March will start from the Town Hall Square with a 5-kilometer route.

Registration will be open until the day of the test. The cost of the bib number, which will go in full to the Association to Fight Cancer (AECC), is 5 euros for adults and those over 14 years of age, and 3 euros for children.