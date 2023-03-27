Expert Letenkov: heritage housing can be bought at a discount of 20-30 percent

Inherited housing can be sold at a big discount. This and other types of real estate, for which the owners are ready to make a discount, was named by expert Valery Letenkov to the publication NEWS.ru.

Discounts on recently inherited housing reach 20-30 percent, since such transactions carry a risk for the buyer. Apartments with multiple heirs can also sell for less because the owners already have plans for the money from the sale of the property.

Cheaper than the market value, you can buy a home even if the owners are divorced. Former spouses often want to complete joint business faster, so they are ready to sell their living space unprofitable. Letenkov added that businessmen who see real estate as an opportunity to earn money also often sell apartments at a big discount. In addition, non-privatized apartments with utility bills can be purchased at a discount.

Earlier it was reported that during the year the demand for secondary housing in Russia decreased by 41.3 percent. Experts note that the negative dynamics is associated with an increase in the volume of supply in the finished real estate market.