Cape Canaveral. The Webb Space Telescope found no evidence of an atmosphere on one of the seven rocky, Earth-size planets orbiting a nearby star.

Scientists said Monday that doesn’t bode well for the rest of the planets in this solar system, some of which are in the sweet spot to host water and potentially life.

The NASA-led team reported little, if any, atmosphere on the innermost planet of the Trappist system, 40 light-years away. The researchers used a special technique aimed at a hot planet like this one. The results were published Monday in the journal Nature.

The lack of an atmosphere would mean no water and no protection from cosmic rays, reported NASA’s Thomas Greene, the lead researcher.

As for the other planets orbiting the small, faint Trappist star, “I would have been more optimistic about the others” having atmospheres if this one did, Green said in an email.

Since this innermost planet is bombarded by solar radiation, four times as much as Earth receives from our sun, it’s possible that the extra energy is why there is no atmosphere, Greene said.

Many observations are planned not only for this planet, but for the others in the Trappist system.