RBC: Dmitry Kozak became the main candidate for the post of head of the Accounts Chamber

The most likely candidate for the post of head of the Accounts Chamber is Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of the presidential administration. About it informs RBC.

Sources of the publication called Kozak the main candidate, while noting that discussions are still ongoing. According to one of the sources of the publication, the Federation Council may consider the issue of candidates as early as next week.

Russian legislation provides for at least three candidates for the position of head of the Accounts Chamber, proposed by the committees of the upper house of parliament, of which the president chooses one. One of the main tasks of the body is to control the targeted and efficient use of federal budget funds, as well as the budgets of state non-budgetary funds.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he would not comment on information about the possible appointment of Kozak. “We never announce,” he replied to a request from journalists to talk about candidates for the post of head of the Accounts Chamber.

Former Chairman of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin left his post at the end of November 2022. Kudrin’s new job was Yandex, where he took the position of corporate development adviser. At the company, Kudrin will develop the corporate structure of the new holding, which, according to him, should “ensure the long-term and sustainable development of the company in all markets, including international ones.”