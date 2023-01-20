Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested this Friday in Barcelona after voluntarily going to a police station to answer for an alleged sexual assault, sources from the Catalan regional police told AFP.

“He is detained” and is being transferred to the courts of the City of Justice of Barcelona so that a statement can be taken for this alleged sexual assault on a woman in a Barcelona nightclub at the end of December, explained a source from the Mossos d ‘Esquadra, the Catalan police.

The 39-year-old former FC Barcelona player responded to a police summons and went to the Barcelona police station in Les Corts, precisely near the Camp Nou stadium, after which he was arrested, the police source reported.

On January 2, the Catalan police received a complaint from a woman who claimed to have suffered unwanted touching by the footballer, police sources explained to AFP. The events would have occurred in a Barcelona nightclub on the night of December 30 to 31, according to the local press.

Alves was on vacation in the city before rejoining the Pumas de México after having played in the World Cup in Qatar with the Brazilian team, which fell in the quarterfinals. In a message broadcast to Antena 3 television on January 5,

Alves denied the facts. “I don’t know her, I never saw her,” he said of the complainant.

“I would like to deny everything,” he added, confirming that he was at the disco “enjoying” but “without invading the space of others.”

