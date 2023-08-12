Libido-boosting mushrooms called “Gazeta.Ru” nutritionist Olga Tsareva. According to her, these are chanterelles and white fungus.

“Vitamins and minerals such as magnesium, B vitamins, iron, selenium, zinc, vitamin C, vitamin D have the strongest effect on increasing libido,” the expert explained. Almost all of these trace elements are found in large quantities in chanterelles. In the white mushroom, according to Tsareva, there is a lot of protein, as well as vitamins of groups B and D.

The specialist advised to eat fresh mushrooms with a minimum of heat treatment. So the product will not lose its useful properties. “In dishes with mushrooms, be sure to add spices, which, as you know, are aphrodisiacs and will help enhance the effect you want. These include cardamom, curry, ginger and red pepper, ”recommended Tsareva.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor reminded about the rules for collecting and storing mushrooms.