Teodors Bļgers received the championship trophy on Friday.

Second winner of the Latvian hockey league NHL championship Teodors Blugers organized a wild victory celebration in his home country with the Stanley Cup trophy on Friday.

A point guard traveling around the world after the coveted championship trophy Philip Pritchard published on the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter the videowhere the Bļgers walk with the Stanley Cup in the middle of the road.

“In Latvia, the Stanley Cup winner can even stop traffic if he wants to,” Pritchard wrote as the video’s accompanying words.

Pritchard, who works at the Hockey Hall of Fame, has traveled with the Stanley Cup to the players of the championship team since 1988.

28 years old Bļugers got to spend half a day with the championship trophy.

Latvian newspaper Diena said that the trophy arrived at Riga airport at 11 o’clock and continued its journey to the next location before midnight.

“We agreed that I’ll go to the airport myself to pick up the trophy so I can spend more time with it,” Bļugers told Diena.

The Stanley Cup winner presented the trophy to everyone interested for two hours. He told Diena that he was happy to meet his fans and young hockey players.

“I remember when there was a lockout in the NHL and we asked star players for autographs and sticks. I also remember when the Canadians, Americans and Swedes came to Riga for the World Cup in 2006. I was in the same place then as the fans are now.”

Vertical guard Pritchard also published a couple of photos from Bļugers’ party. Pritchard wrote the player has eaten his favorite meal from the trophy. After that, his mother cleaned up the tracks.

According to Bļgers, there was quite a bit of chaos in the locker room of the champion team after the victory was secured, but he doesn’t celebrate anything really unusual.

“Of course we drank beer from the trophy,” he said.

“At home, we used it as borscht for lunch, because it’s usually one of the first meals I eat when I get home. It’s not easy to get in America.”

Bļugers use the English form of their name in North America Teddy Blueger. He will move from the champion club Vegas Golden Knights to the Vancouver Canucks next season. The forward started his NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Latvia’s first Stanley Cup winner is a defenseman Sandis Ozoliņšwho won a championship with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996.