Friday, November 25, 2022
Nairo Quintana: this is the last that is known about his future

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 24, 2022
in Sports
Nairo Quintana and his father
Photo:

EFE, Archive EL TIEMPO

The Colombian says that he already has a team, but they have not reported it.

While Nairo Quintana He continues to affirm that he has a team, but no one confirms it, the teams that have called for him to join their ranks continue to rule him out.

Since last weekend when it was present in the territory of Antioch, the Boyacá runner says that he already has a set confirmed and that he will run in the WorldTour.

See also  Conegliano gives up the throne, the World Cup goes to Istanbul

(Japan: players cleaned the dressing room and left this message, example)
(Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López defends himself: “I have no active process”)

However, the days go by and the news of his new team is not pronounced, as he himself said.

Another resounding ‘no’

“We will continue pedaling in the World Tour, I cannot give the name of the team because the idea is that they say it themselves,” he said.

Movistar, Cofidis, Astana, Ag2r, UAE Emirates and the Education Easy Post They have sounded like possible options, but the truth is that so far there is nothing.

The EF, in which they militate Rigoberto Urán, Esteban Chaves and Diego Camargo it’s one of the optional sets, but it also closed the door on him.

“”Uhh. Hmmmm. It’s the first time I’ve heard it (Quintana’s rumor to EF, ed.). It’s going to be a bit difficult considering that our team is complete,” he commented. Jonathan VaughersEF manager, according to feltek.dr.
(Lionel Messi: Arabs mockery on Asian TV that went viral, video)(OnlyFans Model Will Challenge Qatar? Her Fans Fear She Will Be Jailed)

See also  1989 Senna-Prost accident: a video frames Alain and his turn to the right

sports

