PS Murcia Thursday, November 24, 2022, 19:17



The singer Dani Fernández will perform on April 15 at the Gamma venue in Murcia on the Vibra Mahou tour, which starts on January 27, and will tour 15 Spanish cities. Winner of the Ondas to the Musical Phenomenon of the Year and the award for Best Artist of the LOS40 Music Awards 2022, named GQ Man of the Year 2022, author of four successful albums and winner of five platinum records; the singer has more than 1.5 million listeners, his songs add up to more than 300 million reproductions and he will close the year about to hang the ‘sold out’ sign at the Wizink Center in Madrid.

The tour will cover different Spanish cities until September 30. Thus, after Valencia, the tour will visit Burgos, Vitoria-Gasteiz, Gijón, Lugo, Villava, Santander, Granada, Guadalajara, Erandio, Ciudad Real, Murcia, Almendralejo and will end in a surprise city yet to be revealed. A total of 15 rooms that will host live the songs from the artist’s latest album, including two of the singles that have led him to reach two platinum records: ‘Climate tropical’ and ‘Tell the others’.

Fernández published ‘Entre las dudas y el azar’ in February, the second album of his career that went directly to number 1 in sales and which he has recently updated incorporating a new version of ‘Plan fatal’ together with Juancho on the album (Sidecars) and a version of his hit ‘Bailemos’.