The Tour de France turned the page on the 2022 edition and it is time for the balance sheets, after the title of Jonas Vingegaard and the sixth place of Nairo Quintana.

The organization of the competition announced the prizes which cyclists and teams will have the option to obtain.

It was learned that 2,282,000 euros were distributed in the different classifications, jersey wearers and stage winners.

The winner of each day took home a prize of 11,000 euros ($48 million), the second will adjust his savings account by 5,500 euros ($24 million), while the third will earn 2,800 euros, about $12 million.

The final general award will award 500,000 euros to the champion ($2,273,304,576) which will be shared among the members of the winning team, thanks to Vingegaard.

The runner-up won 200,000 euros ($909,321,856) and the third 100,000 euross ($454,660,928). The prizes will go down and will be awarded up to the 20th position of the classification.

Nairo got the sixth box and won, for just finishing in that position and not counting the positions in the mountain prizes and in the stages, he obtained 23,000 thousand euros.

The rider wearing the yellow jersey will win 500 euros ($2.2 million) daily. Whoever wins the green shirt of the most regular will win 25,000 euros ($113,699,056 million). Each rider wearing the jersey will win 300 euros ($1.3 million) on the day.

Wout van Aert (left), Jonas Vingeggard (centre) and Tadej Pogacar.

The red dots jersey has always identified the best climber in the race and this year the champion pocketed 25,000 euros ($110 billion). And whoever wears it daily earned 300 euros ($1.3 million).

The white shirt identifies the best youngster on the Tour and the winner of the modality had a cash prize of 20,000 euros ($88 million). The second took $66 million and the third, $22 million.

The teams also fight for the first places and the best of the Tour got $220 million, while every day the first of the classification wins $12 million.

Combativeness was also rewarded. The runner who fought the most in each stage pockets $8 million and the cyclist that the jury considers to be the most significant of the Tour won $88 million in the end.

