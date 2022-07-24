“It is a lifetime that I have been raped for my height, baseness. They tell me cap or dwarf … And I suffered over this and I continue to suffer, it has not passed to me but I have broad shoulders. ” So he vented Renato Brunetta, guest of ‘Mezz’ora in’, after the personal offenses on his stature by Forza Italia after leaving Silvio Berlusconi’s party.

” I clear this term here – underlines the Minister of the Civil Service – that hurts me. So I say ‘Marta thanks, thanks Marta Fascina, go on like this because you will allow me to clear these violence as well, because talking about it means elaborating … I had never been able to talk about it in public, now I’m talking about it ….’ ‘, he says turning to Marta Fascina. In recent days, Berlusconi’s partner posted a story on Instagram stating that ‘Rome does not reward traitors’ and adding the notes of Fabrizio De Andrè’s song that tells the story of a dwarf. (images raiplay.it)