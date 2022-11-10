Nairo Quintana: new scandal over tramadol shakes world cycling

After what Nairo Quintana became in the eyes of the International Cycling Union (UCI) the first cyclist sanctioned for the alleged appearance of tramadol in tests made in competition, a new case related to the same substance once again highlights the precedent of the boyacense.

Everything, because a few days after the ratification of the Arbitration Court of Sport in his case, a new cyclist was sanctioned by the UCI.

And the scandal does not promise to be minor either.

‘Nairo Quintana 2.0’

The International Cycling Union (UCI) announced that “Ukrainian cyclist Mykhaylo Kononenko has been sanctioned for violating the ban on the use of tramadol in competition as set out in the UCI Medical Rules with the aim of protecting the safety and health of cyclists in light of the side effects of this substance.”

“The analysis of a dry blood sample provided by the cyclist on September 18, 2022 during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships revealed the presence of tramadol and its two main metabolites2, reports the entity.

According to the UCI Medical Rules, the rider is disqualified from the 2022 UCI Road World Championships. This decision may be appealed before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the next 10 days. , just as it did in the case of Quintana.

“Violations of the ban on the use of tramadol in competition are violations under the UCI Medical Regulations. They do not constitute anti-doping rule violations. As this is a first offense, Mykhaylo Kononenko does not declare himself ineligible and therefore can participate in the competitions”, remarks the entity.

At the moment, Kononenko has not commented on the matter. Meanwhile, cycling fans see his case as a ‘Nairo Quintana 2.0’.

