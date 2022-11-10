Moldova needs more than €1 billion to offset additional energy costs this winter. This was reported on November 10 by the agency Bloomberg.

Such information is contained in the report, which will be presented on November 21 at a conference in support of Moldova in Paris.

“Expenditures are estimated at €1.1 billion. Moldova will need about €450 million in foreign aid to cover the budget deficit, soften the blow for consumers and support the country during the heating season. The document also contains a call for military assistance to strengthen the defense after Russian missiles began to cross the country’s airspace, ”the agency said.

The report states that gas prices in Moldova increased sevenfold, electricity prices quadrupled, and inflation was 34%. At the same time, real incomes of the population fell by 12% even before the current energy crisis.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of €250 million in financial assistance to Moldova for energy security and budgetary support.

On November 8, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said that Moldova was taking away the gas intended for the unrecognized republic and storing it in its storage facilities. According to Ignatiev, the Moldovan authorities appropriate for themselves about half of the gas that should be supplied to the territory of Transnistria, creating major energy problems in the unrecognized republic.

Prior to that, on November 1, the press service of the President of Transnistria reported that the Moldovan authorities had unilaterally decided to reduce the supply of natural gas to the territory of the unrecognized republic. In addition, it is reported that the authorities of the republic are preparing appeals to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Gazprom corporation, as well as the State Duma and the Federation Council.

On October 29, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu announced that Moldova for the first time purchased electricity from a Romanian operator at a price that was twice as high as that of the Moldavskaya GRES in Transnistria.

Earlier, on October 27, Putin asked the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, to meet Moldova halfway on the issue of gas supplies and gas prices. He added that at that time the company agreed to take this step and the contract was concluded on the terms of Chisinau.

Due to the energy crisis, Moldova is experiencing problems with electricity. The only source for it was the Moldavskaya GRES, which offered electricity at a price of $62.5 per MWh. On October 21, the head of the unrecognized Transnistria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, announced that from October 24, the state district power plant would limit supplies to the right bank of the Dniester by 2.5 times, as a result of which only 27% of 70% of exports would remain.

At the end of August, the President of the Republic, Maia Sandu, called on the population of the country to reduce gas consumption as much as possible because of fears that gas prices would skyrocket in winter.