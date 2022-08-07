Monday, August 8, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Nairo Quintana, Miguel Borja and the figures of the new video of the Colombian anthem

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2022
in Sports
0


close

AUTO PLAY

Presidential Inauguration 2022 live: Petro assumes the Presidency of ColombiaPresidential Inauguration 2022 live: Petro assumes the Presidency of Colombia

Gustavo Petro, Nairo Quintana and Miguel Angel Borja

EFE, Mauricio Vélez, Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Singer Karol G and the men’s and women’s soccer teams also appear in the footage.

Gustavo Petro lived this Sunday his day of possession as president of Colombia supported by broad citizen participation.

See also  Lukaku sends Chelsea to the quarters, but what a struggle with Luton

The president, winner of the June elections, had in his first hours the company of old glories of Colombian sports.

In the list of attendees to the event in the Plaza de Bolívar, the now Minister of Sports stood out María Isabel Urrutia and former soccer player Willington Ortíz.

In the midst of this sporting presence, the president shared the new video of the Colombian anthem on his social networks. In the clip, athletes like Nairo Quintana and Miguel Ángel Borja are present.

The new video of the Colombian anthem

Possession of Gustavo Petro

Gustavo Petro Urrego received the presidential sash and was sworn in as president of Colombia.

Photo:

Maurice Moreno. TIME.

Figures such as the activist Yolanda Perea and the singer Karol G.

Similarly, it appears Nairo Quintana with two images: one with the Arkea uniform and one from when he won the Giro d’Italia.

Likewise, the Colombian men’s team and the women’s team, with two goal celebrations, appear in the institutional recording.

See also  Yaser Asprilla, good debut with the Colombian National Team

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Nairo #Quintana #Miguel #Borja #figures #video #Colombian #anthem

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

“Magnolia Merino”, the series that ridiculed Magaly and premiered while she was in prison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.