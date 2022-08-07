Nairo Quintana, Miguel Borja and the figures of the new video of the Colombian anthem

Gustavo Petro lived this Sunday his day of possession as president of Colombia supported by broad citizen participation.

The president, winner of the June elections, had in his first hours the company of old glories of Colombian sports.

In the list of attendees to the event in the Plaza de Bolívar, the now Minister of Sports stood out María Isabel Urrutia and former soccer player Willington Ortíz.

In the midst of this sporting presence, the president shared the new video of the Colombian anthem on his social networks. In the clip, athletes like Nairo Quintana and Miguel Ángel Borja are present.

The new video of the Colombian anthem

Gustavo Petro Urrego received the presidential sash and was sworn in as president of Colombia. Photo: Maurice Moreno. TIME.

Figures such as the activist Yolanda Perea and the singer Karol G.

Similarly, it appears Nairo Quintana with two images: one with the Arkea uniform and one from when he won the Giro d’Italia.

Likewise, the Colombian men’s team and the women’s team, with two goal celebrations, appear in the institutional recording.

More news

SPORTS