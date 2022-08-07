Magaly Medina It is synonymous with many things, including success. It is undeniable that his rise on TV has been forged largely at the cost of his controversial image as an opinion leader. The content he presents is usually accompanied by his acid comments, which charged him a very expensive bill in 2008, the year in which the popular “Urraca” was taken to jail, after losing a defamation lawsuit filed by Paolo Guerrero.

Believe it or not, her arrival in prison did not prevent Michelle Alexander, through the Latina signal, from premiering “Magnolia Merino, the story of a monster”. This series was a direct parody against Medina and heightened the conversation around the famous redhead.

The monster came to TV to the rhythm of “Betty, the ugly”

“Magnolia Merino” announced his imminent arrival on the small screen with a presentation reel. To the rhythm of the intro of “Betty, the ugly”, we saw the tone that the series handled, since the rather grotesque characterization of its protagonist, embodied by the actress Ebelin Ortiz.

With prominent teeth, voluminous hair, heavy makeup and an attitude as defiant as it is arrogant, the character radiated the purpose of his plot for miles: to make a parody of the life and career of Magaly medinadespite the fact that she was in prison at the time.

Ortiz was not the only famous figure in the cast. The rest of the cast had renowned names such as Liliana Trujillo, Mayra Couto, Haydeé Cáceres, Lucho Cáceres, Karen Dejo, Sergio Galliani, Irma Maury and more. Meanwhile, their transmissions lasted from November 2008 to January 2009.

What did Magali say?

Medina spoke publicly about this production that, in case you haven’t noticed, tried to make fun of her. Rumors of denunciation went around the environment and ‘Maga’ confirmed it a few years later.

“ In my time I was very tempted to sue Michelle Alexander for the filthy ‘Magnolia Merino’ series. She said that it wasn’t about Magaly, however, she played the music for my show. I was able to sue her, but at that time I was in jail and for me it was more important to recover psychologically, “she said (via Wapa).

Clearly, many also wanted to know the version of Ortiz. In conversation with Infobae, the artist mentioned the following:

“I haven’t done TV for a long time and I think I know why. At some point I’ve messed with very beloved television characters. They never forgave me for messing with Magaly Medina” he expressed.