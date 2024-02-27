The plans of the Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana were altered after their participation in the Colombia Tour, test in which he did not do well, because days later he confirmed that he had been infected with the virus. covid-19.

Quintana isolated himself at home and after a few days of recovery he returned to training with a view to 2024 with the brand Movistarto which he returned after having gone to Arkea Samsic.

The runner from Boyacá had among his plans to compete in Europe in 2024 in the O Great Way, but the virus did not leave him. However, he already has defined the career in which he will return.

Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Nairo Quintana is already in Europe and advances its practices according to the sports directors' plan for a season in which it will face the Italy spin as its highest objective.

The organization of the Return to Catalonia has confirmed that the rider from Boyacá will be part of the large group of the test, which will take place from March 18 to 24.

It is not strange that Nairo is in that test and that he has enjoyed the victory, since he was the champion in the 2016 edition and second in the 2018 edition, when he followed the Spanish runner in the general classification, Alejandro Valverde.

It won't be easy, because the poster is large and includes: Sepp Kuss (Visma), Tadej Pogacar and Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates)Simon Yates (Jayco AlUla), Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe), Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal (INEOS Grenadiers), Ilan Van Wilder and Mikel Landa (Soudal-Quick Step), Tao Geoghegan Hart (Lidl-Trek), Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto Dstny) or Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), for the moment.

