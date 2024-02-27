Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, said, “Throwing random accusations against the UAE by some of those affiliated with official Sudanese bodies is a shameful method to reproduce crises and evade responsibility.”

Gargash added on the “X” platform: The UAE’s relationship with the brotherly Sudanese people is historic in all circumstances, and quarrels will not prevent us from working with partners to find an urgent political solution that preserves Sudan and its stability.