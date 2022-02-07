The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Arkéa Samsic) will premiere the “motivated” season next Thursday at the Tour of Provence which will be played until Sunday, proof that the boyacense cyclist won in 2020, in his first year in the French squad.

Once recovered after suffering from covid, the winner of the 2014 Giro and the 2016 Vuelta faces the Provençal test with enthusiasm, where he hopes to play his tricks, especially on the last day with a final in the Montaña de Lure.

Clear objectives

“I won the Tour de Provence in 2020 during my first season in the ranks of the Arkéa-Samsic team. I am motivated by the idea of ​​returning to this competition and being able to play an important role,” said the boyacense.

He added: “My physical condition is good, I started training again after contracting covid a few weeks ago, and little by little I continued with heavier workloads, I hope to have good conditions for this event, which will allow me to compete again in 2022”.

Quintana, 32, winner of the Vuelta a Asturias in 2021, does not rule out fighting for a place of honor on the podium and points to Sunday’s mountain day.

“If the opportunity arises I will do everything possible to take advantage of it, for example in the Lure Mountain, some of my colleagues have already told me about that day and have described the characteristics of this climb. I hope to be in good physical condition for this day and be able to be at the forefront of the fight with the best, and thus achieve a good general classification”, he commented.

The Arkea Samsic line-up for the Tour de Provence, which takes place from 10 to 13, will be made up of Nairo Quintana, Dayer Quintana, Miguel Flórez, Lukasz Owsian, Maxime Bouet, Romain Hardy and Nicolas Edet.

! 😍 Our leader Nairo Quintana fera son return to the competition for the Tour de la Provence, tout comme son frère, Dayer Quintana 👊 The premiere of Nicolas Édet sous nos couleurs 🥰#TDLP pic.twitter.com/ufIsoQqjXs – Team Arkéa Samsic (@Arkea_Samsic) February 7, 2022

