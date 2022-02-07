The masks were the protagonists of the strange women’s hockey game that the Canadian and Russian teams played this Monday in the Wukesong pavilion, in Beijing, during the Winter Olympics that are played in the Chinese capital. The game started more than an hour late -at one point, its indefinite postponement was announced-, in the midst of the confusion of those present due to the reason for the wait. It was later revealed that the Canadian players had not received the results of their opponents’ coronavirus tests and wanted to wait for them.

“The results from Russia this morning weren’t ready yet,” Canada forward Natalie Spooner said in comments picked up by Reuters. “I know that in the last few days they had had some positives, and we wanted to make sure that their results came back and that it was safe to play.” Last week, six Russian players, including captain Olga Sosina, had tested positive in the daily covid tests carried out on athletes and the thousands of people inside the bubble in the Olympic zones.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) issued a statement after the game, in which it did not specify the causes of the delay and only indicated that it had been due to reasons of safety and health of the players.

The game finally started, but the athletes of both teams wore masks under their helmets. Something that had not been seen until now at the Games, despite the strict measures imposed by the organizers to prevent the spread of covid. “Out of precaution and out of concern for the health and safety of the players, the Federation agreed that the participating teams would play with their masks on,” the statement said.

The Russian team -which, like the rest of the delegation, plays under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), due to sanctions for doping cases- took off their mask in the third half of the match, after they were reported that the test results of all of them were negative. The Canadian players continued to wear the masks until the end of the game. “We thought that we had already played two halves with the protection and, once put, we could be extra cautious in the last period and continue with it until the end,” Spooner said.

Playing with a mask all the time did not harm American athletes. The final result was a clear 1-6 in favor of the Canadian team, which this Tuesday will face the United States for the leadership of its group.

