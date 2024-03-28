Former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman Fried will find out on Thursday afternoon how long he will have to spend in jail. If all goes wrong, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars. If all goes well, he will get six years, due to one of the largest financial fraud cases ever in the US.
Pete Vogels
