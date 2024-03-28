There are numbers and numbers

THE numbers in motorsport they have always had a particular charm. Not only do they measure performance and determine results, but they very often become gods real symbols. This is even more true in MotoGP where especially in recent years, with the advent of specific fixed numbers for each rider, the 'tables' on the front fairing have become the true distinctive elements of the pilotsmuch more than helmets.

The #46, to cite one example above all, is and will always be linked to the legend of Valentino Rossi. Sometimes, however, it can happen that certain numbers repeat themselves from time to time in curious situations. This is exactly what seems to happen with some insistence at home Ducatiwhere it seems that every rider is destined to win the race that corresponds to his personal number for the Borgo Panigale company.

The many Ducatist coincidences

This curious trend was repeated in Portimao with Jorge Martinthan on his GP24 #89 of the Pramac team he won race number 89 for Ducati in the top class. The trend, however, has much more 'ancient' origins and began as far back as 2009, when Casey Stoner won race number 27 for the Italian manufacturer in Australia racing – obviously – with his legendary #27. The same fate met with Pecco Bagnaia – author of victory number 63 for Ducati when he was racing with the # 63 – and Marco Bezzecchi, author of the 72nd victory for the Bolognese giant competing with the # 72.

At this point it's easy to think of Marc Marquezwho from this year races for Ducati with the Gresini team and who wears his own on the fairing traditional #93. If the sequence were to continue to be respected it is easy to imagine that soon the time will come for him to celebrate.