His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, offered his condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Al-Bahbala Al-Ketbi on the death of their late mother Al-Wafi bint Obaid Al-Ketbi, “may God have mercy on her.”

During his visit to Al Foah Council in the city of Al Ain, His Excellency expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking God Almighty to cover her with His vast mercy, to make her dwell in His spacious Paradise, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.