Sunday 17 September in prime time Meloni at “Diritto e Rovescio”

Tonight, Sunday 17 September 2023, in prime time on Retequattro, a new appointment with “Dritto e Rovescio”, the talk hosted by Paolo Del Debbio which will keep viewers company in the coming weeks not only in the usual Thursday evening slot but also on Sundays.

At the center of the episode, Paolo Del Debbio’s interview with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Many highly topical issues will be discussed with the Prime Minister: from the management of immigration, to the economic situation of our country, up to the most important international dossiers, passing through the main measures on which the Government is working. And Salvini? Has the leader of the League who brought together the Northern League community on the Pontida lawn today been dumped?

Even Del Debbio, after Alessandro Sallusti and the book-interview with the prime minister, went with Meloni

