And the day after the fifth consecutive night of violent protests over the killing of a young man of Algerian origin, Nael (17 years old), by a policeman who shot him at close range during a traffic check while trying to flee in a car he was driving without a license, grandmother Nadia said, addressing the protesters: “Stop, don’t they broke.”

In an interview with BFMTV news channel, she added: “To those who are breaking, I tell them: stop. Let them stop breaking facades and stop breaking schools and buses.”

And she added, “Whoa, those who are on these buses are mothers, those who are walking outside are mothers.”

Over the past five nights, France witnessed riots, looting, theft, cracking and burning that broke out following the killing of the young man and continued in many popular neighborhoods in the country.

The dead man’s grandmother added, “We want these young men to remain calm. Nael is dead. My daughter had one son. My daughter was lost and her life ended. Me, they deprived me of my daughter and my grandson.”

Nadia reaffirmed that she does not hold the entire police force responsible for her grandson’s death, but rather limits this responsibility to the two policemen “who hit him on the head” with the butts of their pistols and the policeman who shot him “with a bullet in the heart. He could have shot him in the leg or in the arm.”

The grandmother also expressed her shock at the fundraising campaign organized on the Internet for the policeman who killed her grandson.

The 38-year-old policeman was placed in pretrial detention on Thursday after he was charged with premeditated murder.

“Sadness fills my heart,” she said. “My grandson robbed me. This man must pay the price like everyone else. Those who break and those who beat the police will also be punished. I trust in justice. I believe in justice.”